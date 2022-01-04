Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 68 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,833.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.29.

GS stock opened at $400.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.16 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

