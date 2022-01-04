Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.