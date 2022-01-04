Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.67 and a 200-day moving average of $425.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.