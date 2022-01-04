ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 214,560 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 214,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

