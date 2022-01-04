ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

