ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

