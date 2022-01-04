ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.