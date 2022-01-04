ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $10.50 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

