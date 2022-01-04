Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBGPY. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.