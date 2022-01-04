Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

CCHGY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 5,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

