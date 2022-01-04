Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CHEOY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

