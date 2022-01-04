Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.59 Million

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $81.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.46 million to $82.40 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,073. The stock has a market cap of $653.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

