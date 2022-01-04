Colliers Securities Comments on Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.70 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

