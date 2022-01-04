Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

