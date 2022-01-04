Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to Neutral at Wolfe Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,446. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.