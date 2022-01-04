Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

