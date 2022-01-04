Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

