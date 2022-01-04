Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

