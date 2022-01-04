Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,541 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.