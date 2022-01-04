Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

