Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $119.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.