Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 558,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

EXEL stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

