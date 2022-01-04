Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

