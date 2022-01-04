Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,973 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 329.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 699,359 shares of company stock valued at $86,832,779. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.