Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lemonade by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 145,588 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

