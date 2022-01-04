Comparing iFresh (IFMK) and The Competition

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iFresh to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.91, meaning that its share price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s peers have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iFresh and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1108 2630 2679 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 14.77%. Given iFresh’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iFresh and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.01 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.25

iFresh’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Summary

iFresh peers beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

