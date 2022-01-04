Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.15). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 31.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 439.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

