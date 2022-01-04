Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 65,837 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,837 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $103,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

