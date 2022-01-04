Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $198.90 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $198,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,008,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,976. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

