Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,297 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $114,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $7.70 on Tuesday, reaching $214.70. 80,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,588. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

