Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $87,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $225.81. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.51 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.