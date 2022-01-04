Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 39,429 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the quarter. Diodes accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $154,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 173.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $110.74. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $336,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,764. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

