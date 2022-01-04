Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 533.7% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

