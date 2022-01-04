Contrasting Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) & Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edenred and Deutsche Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 7.09 $271.87 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.04 $3.40 billion $4.64 13.81

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edenred and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 6 0 3.00 Deutsche Post 0 2 11 0 2.85

Edenred presently has a consensus price target of $29.99, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Deutsche Post has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edenred is more favorable than Deutsche Post.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Deutsche Post pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 6.29% 30.10% 8.52%

Volatility & Risk

Edenred has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Edenred shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Edenred on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

