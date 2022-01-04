Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Plans Dividend of $1.24

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.242 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Conwest Associates stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Conwest Associates has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

