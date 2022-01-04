Cook Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1.73 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 717,905,610 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.