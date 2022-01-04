Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

