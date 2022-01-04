Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
