Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.