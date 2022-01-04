Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 20.6% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.