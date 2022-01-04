Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,957 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 105.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $98.89.

