Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,779 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.