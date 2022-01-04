Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 809 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,281,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,534,000 after purchasing an additional 101,357 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 146,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

