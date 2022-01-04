Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

