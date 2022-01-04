Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

