Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 516.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.