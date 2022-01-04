Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,239 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

NYSE:EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

