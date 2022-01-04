Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Shares of ODFL opened at $346.37 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.17 and its 200 day moving average is $304.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

