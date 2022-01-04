Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NWL opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

