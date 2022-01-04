Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,280,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.