Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
