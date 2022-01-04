Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price target on Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.04 ($10.27).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.